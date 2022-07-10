City of Tonawanda receives New York State funding to boost safety

New York State funding will pay for 3 new police dispatch stations, a new SUV, and a 2nd school resource officer at an elementary school.

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The City of Tonawanda is getting nearly $200,000 in New York State funding to pay for three new police dispatch stations, a new SUV, and a second school resource officer.

The money was secured by Assemblyman Bill Conrad.

Outdated radio and 911 recording equipment at police headquarters and at the Tonawanda Fire Department will be replaced.

The resource officer will help at the elementary level.

"It really lays the foundation early on building that relationship with the kids and the students, between the police and the general population of the elementary school," City of Tonawanda Police Chief William Strassburg said.

Added Tonawanda City Schools superintendent Tim Oldenburg: "Our two school resource officers that we have make an incredible difference to be able to support not only our secondary building, but our two elementary schools as we prepare to consolidate into a new school next September."