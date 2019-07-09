BUFFALO, N.Y. — An event created to empower young women was held on Saturday.

Taking place at D'Youville College Academic Center, Girls Run the World: Young Women's Empowerment Day strives to help girls cultivate life skills needed to succeed both academically and in a career.

Girls ages 9 to 17 were able to participate in a variety of workshops earlier in the day. Some include team building, leadership, character development, financial literacy, employment and internship preparation, and opportunities, as well as fitness and self-care.

A panel of local women will also be present to discuss leadership, entrepreneurship, media, academics, arts, and sports with girls.

"As we continue making the investments necessary to give every young person in the City of Buffalo the resources and support they need to reach their full potential, Girls Fun the World: Young Women's Empowerment Day will ensure that our young women are not left behind," Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said.

Brown continued, "We know that different youth have different needs and that there are no one-size-fits-all solutions. This event continues my commitment to support initiatives that help our young people grow into the leaders we know they can be."

A kickball tournament followed the workshops at 4 p.m., allowing participants and community leaders to get active at the D'Youville Dobson Athletic Field on Porter Avenue.

