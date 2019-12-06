BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo’s City Honors School and Williamsville’s Transit Middle School have maintained a stranglehold on the top two slots in Business First’s middle school rankings for the past eight years.

Transit was nearing the end of its six-year reign when City Honors inched up from third place in 2011 to second in 2012. The two schools held their respective ranks in 2013, then flipped in 2014. They’ve been locked in those positions ever since.

RELATED: City Honors ranks #1 in high school rankings

RELATED: East Aurora tops Business First's school rankings in WNY

This marks the sixth straight year that City Honors is No. 1 and Transit is No. 2 in the eight-county region, according to the new rankings released this morning.

The subsequent three positions in the 2019 rankings are occupied by No. 3 Casey Middle School of Williamsville, No. 4 Clarence Middle School and No. 5 Immaculate Conception School of Wellsville.

Business First studied the records of 191 public and private middle schools across the eight counties of Western New York, analyzing four years of statewide exam results. The rating formula has 48 components. All test scores were provided by the New York State Education Department. The complete top-to-bottom middle school rankings can be accessed through this link: https://www.bizjournals.com/buffalo/news/2019/06/12/mid.html