BUFFALO, N.Y. — Business First’s high school rankings back in 2014 showed City Honors School in first place, Nardin Academy High School in second and Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart in third.

The same order recurred in 2015 and each year that followed, a streak that remains alive in the 2019 standings released Tuesday morning.

1. City Honors School (Buffalo)

2. Nardin Academy High School (Buffalo)

3. Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart (Amherst)

4. Williamsville East High School (Williamsville)

5. East Aurora High School (East Aurora)

This marks the sixth straight year that City Honors, a magnet school for top-flight Buffalo students, has earned the best academic score of any high school in Western New York, once again followed by a pair of private schools for girls. Nardin is located within the Buffalo district, while Sacred Heart is in Amherst.

Business First analyzed four years of graduation rates and test scores for 131 public and private high schools in Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming counties. The top-to-bottom rankings can be seen through this link on Business First's website: https://www.bizjournals.com/buffalo/news/2019/06/11/high.html