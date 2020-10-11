Cheektowaga Central School District temporarily moving to fully remote learning

The school district will transition to fully remote learning starting Monday, November 16.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Central School District announced Tuesday on its official Facebook page that it will temporarily transition to full remote learning starting next week.

In a Facebook post the school district said this decision is being made to "build in health and safety measures for staff and students over the next two weeks." The school district will transition to fully remote learning starting Monday, November 16.

The school district says this week alone approximately 15 percent of its staff was absent; however, not all absences were coronavirus related.

Meanwhile, over the past three to four weeks, over 10 percent of the school district's student body have been absent. The school district once again stresses that not all absences were related to COVID-19, but says the absences are enough to warrant "proactive steps to be taken."