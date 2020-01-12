Cattaraugus-Little Valley schools going virtual Tuesday after positive COVID-19 test

The district announced Monday morning that the district will go totally virtual for Tuesday's classes. More information will be released later

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. — The Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School District will move to completely remote instruction for Tuesday after a positive COVID-19 test was returned Monday evening.

The district released a statement Tuesday morning saying in part that there will be no CTE BOCES Tuesday. Students attending out of district programs will still have transportation.

"Late Monday evening the district was informed that an individual tested positive for COVID -19. The district will be virtual on Tuesday, December 1st," The statement read. "There is no CTE BOCES. Students attending out of district programs will be transported to their program on December 1st. Updates will be posted later today. "