BUFFALO, N.Y. — Seventeen-year-old Santino Panzica is a student at Canisius High School.

Like many high school students Panzica has been waiting for is ACT scores to determine what schools he will apply to.

This week Panzica found out that he got a perfect score on the test.

"Just ridiculously happy. I knew I did pretty well but I didn't expect a perfect score," he said.

It is a rare accomplishment. The school says only 0.195 percent of all tests taken earn a perfect score.

"I came into school, and I didn't even know that the school knew about it, and people started congratulating me, and I didn't know what they were congratulating me for because I didn't know that anybody knew about it," Panzica said.

That score could punch his ticket to the Ivy League. He already has his eyes on a few big name schools.

"Harvard, MIT and Princeton, so all the big ones," he said.

"Math and physics are my main interests, so I can see myself teaching those someday," he added.

Panzica is already a published poet and accomplished pianist.

"I write a lot of poetry and I've published in the past too," Panzica said.

He is also taking college courses at the University at Buffalo while attending Canisius High School.

Panzica has high hopes for his future.

"Make some sort of discovery, that would be pretty cool," he said.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Buffalo school students take Alabama civil rights site tour

How to protect yourself from prom season scams

Actor, former Buffalonian Jesse L. Martin to address Buffalo State grads