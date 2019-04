BUFFALO, N.Y. — A student at Canisius High School received a perfect score on the ACT.

According to the school's Facbook page, Santino Panzica, who is scheduled to graduate next year, earned the perfect score on the test. The school says only 0.195% of all test takes earn a perfect score.

2 On Your Side profiled Panzica in 2016 when he represented Western New York in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

In addition to excelling in academics, Panzica is a poet and classical pianist.