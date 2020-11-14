Canisius High raises 3,200 pounds of food during competition

Canisius is donating its haul from the Great Ignatian Challenge to St. Luke's Mission of Mercy in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Canisius and eight other Jesuit high schools around the country on Saturday finished a food drive competition called the Great Ignatian Challenge.

Students from New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania have been collecting food every day before school.

Canisius is donating its haul to St. Luke's Mission of Mercy in Buffalo. The school collected about 3,200 pounds of food.

Depending on how much they raise, each participating school will receive a financial donation to go toward COVID-related expenses and tuition assistance.

2 On Your Side spoke to two seniors earlier this week about giving back.

"Basically it's more of a win for Buffalo than for us because it shows our community can come together, and support a common cause together," Aiden O'Donnell said. "And that's something that's really important to our city because we're the City of Good Neighbors."

Added Will Peroni: "We're just happy we can help out St. Luke's. It's a trying time for a lot of people in the community of Buffalo, so we're just trying to help out."

This was the fifth year of the Great Ignatian Challenge, but it was the first year that Canisius has participated.