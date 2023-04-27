Canisius College no more; school stepping up to university status

Canisius has been approved by the New York State Education Department Board of Regents for university designation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Canisius College will soon have a new name.

Canisius has been approved by the New York State Education Department Board of Regents for university designation, and the transition to Canisius University will start this summer.

In August, the school will introduce a new branding initiative.

“This achievement reflects the work of so many at Canisius to expand our academic programs and provide greater opportunities for students to access our transformative education,” Canisius president Steve K. Stoute said in a statement Thursday, announcing the news.

“We’re pleased that our name will more closely reflect how we view ourselves — as a comprehensive university with a breadth of excellent academic programs. I am grateful to all of our dedicated faculty and staff whose hard work made this possible.”

Founded in 1870, Canisius is one of 27 Jesuit colleges and universities in the United States.

It's also the latest school in Western New York to drop "college" and add "university" in its name. Medaille gained university status in August of 2022, and Daemen gained university status in March of 2022.

“As excited as we are to share this news, we know this is just the beginning of a new chapter in Canisius’ 153-year history,” Stoute said. “The designation as a university is simultaneously a reflection of what this institution has achieved, a responsibility to continue to impact students and communities, as well as an opportunity to reimagine what Canisius must be in the future.

"This designation will empower us to chart a new path for Canisius while staying faithful to our Jesuit values, reinvigorating our identity, and growing our influence in our city, our state and around the world.”