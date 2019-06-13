BUFFALO, N.Y. — Clarence’s Ledgeview Elementary School retains its grip on first place for the sixth consecutive year. The two runners-up also hold the same positions as a year ago: No. 2 Lewiston-Porter Primary Education Center and No. 3 Maple East Elementary School of Williamsville.

It's a different story for the standings beneath the three leaders, which have been heavily jumbled. The remaining seven members of this year’s top 10 occupy different slots than they did in 2018 — and the same holds true for all but one school between 11th and 35th places.

Business First analyzed 252 public and private elementary schools across the eight counties of Western New York, focusing on four years of statewide test scores for third, fourth and fifth graders. The rating formula crunched 48 sets of statistics, all of which were provided by the New York State Education Department.

The complete standings are available on Business First's website through this link: https://www.bizjournals.com/buffalo/news/2019/06/13/elem.html