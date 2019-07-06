BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo and West Valley don't have much in common. The former is far and away the largest school district in Western New York, while the latter is one of the four smallest.

But they are alike in one regard. They both hold first place in a specialized rating issued this morning by Business First.

Buffalo is No. 1 on the diversity index, which measures the racial diversity in student bodies. And West Valley holds first place in the student access rankings, which reflect the ability of pupils to make easy contact with teachers and other educators.

Business First analyzed diversity and student access within all 96 full-service school districts across Western New York, a region that includes Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming counties.

The diversity and student access rankings for all 96 Western New York districts can be seen on Business First's website.

Diversity and student access ratings do not affect each district's academic score, but are intended to illuminate other facets of its demographics.