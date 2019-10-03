BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some bright minds were on display alongside the artwork at the Burchfield Penney Art Center on Saturday.

2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing was there to emcee the Willie Hutch Jones Educational and Sports Program Science Fair.

Middle and high school students from all over were creating hypotheses and putting them to the test.

Winners got trips to places such as museums in New York City and the Rochester Institute of Technology, as part of the mission of getting children interested in fields like science and engineering.

