BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo teachers union is calling out the safety and learning conditions at McKinely High School, again.

In a statement released on Monday night, the Buffalo Teachers Federation pointed out that in January 2018, more than 60% of McKinley High's faculty voted, "no confidence," in Principal Marck Abraham. A year after that vote, the union says, "Nothing has been done, so teaching and learning conditions get worse."

Also in the document, the BTF pointed out that since the vote, they have received constant concerns from teachers about Principal Abraham's, "refusal to address the urgent, unsafe teaching and learning conditions."

The union also claims that 12 grievances have been filed since the vote of no confidence.

