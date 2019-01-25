BUFFALO, N.Y. — A large delegate of teachers representing Buffalo Schools unanimously voted to call for "the immediate removal of Temporary Principal Mark Abraham " at McKinley High School.

2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing has been reporting on concerns about McKinley High School after a teacher was body slammed by a 14-year-old student. The student was arrested and the teacher was placed on administrative leave.

The Buffalo Teachers Federation is also concerned about excessive tardiness, no detention, and the overall safety and learning conditions at the school.

Both Abraham, and Buffalo Public School Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash, have remained silent on the problems happening at McKinley.

