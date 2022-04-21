Initial proposal 'a slap in the face;' Buffalo teachers plead their case for a new contract with the school board

"We're here to let them know that teachers are angry but we're hopeful that the interim superintendent will say look, it's time to stop this," said Phil Rumore.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo teachers brought their latest contract concerns to the school board Wednesday as the district and Buffalo Teachers Federation (BTF) work to negotiate a new deal.

Before the meeting, teachers and their supporters picketed outside the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts. The group carried signs listing the union's complaints about a district proposal made in March.

Buffalo Teachers Federation Union President Phil Rumore said the proposal lacked raises for 2019-2020 and 2022-2023 and that teachers would only see a 2.5% wage increase in 2024-2025. The school year would also increase by two weeks.

"It's a slap in the face to the teachers who have worked so hard at difficult times and what we're here to do is hopefully, get the new superintendent to pay attention,” he said.

Rumore clarified that the deal presented in March involved the previous administration and not interim-Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams.

Two teachers who spoke with 2 On Your Side Wednesday said they're eager to reach a new deal but don't want one that has wages going "backward."

"You know we have inflation we have cost of living we have things going on right now and they're talking about sending our scale the other way, that you can't do,” said James Healy, a teacher at the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts.

“We're ready to come to the table. It would be nice to see it get done with this interim superintendent. We're just looking for progress because it's time for a new contract,” said Ellen Malone, a part-time adult education teacher, and career advisor.

Rumore said the district holds $280 million in unrestricted reserves and will also be seeing an increase in state foundation aid in the coming years. Compared to other school districts Buffalo's wages also lag behind he said and have led to attrition.

"With the same experience $79,700 for teachers in Buffalo at Step 20 and $95,500 for teachers in Akron," said Rumore.

After the public comment portion of Wednesday's board meeting, General Counsel for Buffalo Public Schools Nate Kuzma, who is negotiating the contract for the district, acknowledged the district's "sound financial situation" and added that the district "understands it's going to take a financial investment to resolve this contract."

Kuzma made a point to clarify that the district's March proposal was only a starting point and that he saw Wednesday's picket as an unproductive part of negotiating. Kuzma added that he would dedicate as much time as needed to reach a new four-year deal.

"It is a critical priority that we settle our teacher contract and that we provide meaningful competitive, sustainable, and affordable raises to our teachers,” Kuzma said.

The district and the teachers federation are scheduled to meet Thursday, April 21 for mediation, and once again next week Kuzma said.

He concluded, "We can get this done and we're committed to getting this done."