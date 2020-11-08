Buffalo teachers overwhelmingly reject reopening plan

Over 3,100 teachers responded to a survey.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Phil Rumore, the president of the Buffalo Teachers Federation, says the majority of teachers are not in favor of the reopening plan for Buffalo Public Schools.

The plan calls for delaying the reopening of schools until late September or early October. Students would go to school every other day.

For example, a student would attend Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The following week Tuesday and Thursday.

Rumore told 2 On Your Side’s Claudine Ewing, “Teachers believe Buffalo is not ready to go back to school. There must be an option for some to learn remotely.”

Cleaning was also a concern.