Buffalo Teachers Federation voices concerns with school reopening guidelines

Philip Rumore, president of the Buffalo Teachers Federation, raises several concerns with the school district's reopening guidelines in a letter.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As school districts across New York State create plans for reopening schools in the fall, the president of the Buffalo Teachers Federation is voicing concerns regarding the Buffalo Public Schools' reopening manual.

In a letter addressed to the superintendent of Buffalo Public Schools and the Buffalo Board of Education, Philip Rumore — president of the Buffalo Teachers Federation — raises several concerns with the school district's reopening guidelines. Rumore says the teachers were not consulted or involved in the development of the document.

Rumore goes on to say that the committee met twice, adding that the first meeting was an orientation meeting, which lasted about an hour.

In the letter Rumore also attached the reopening document, which has handwritten notes in the margins pointing out issues he has with the document. Rumore says it's a sampling of initial critical concerns that have been raised by teachers as of July 17, saying "They need to be acted on by providing answers and procedures to address them."

He also adds that the document lists things that need to be done, but does not specify how the school district is supposed to put these guidelines into effect.

Rumore says the Buffalo Teachers Federation will remain willing to work with the Buffalo Public School District to develop these procedures and to address the concerns raised by teachers, parents, staff and students.