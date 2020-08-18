Buffalo Teachers Federation president calls district-wide teacher meeting a sham, insult to teachers

The president of the Buffalo Teachers Federation, pointed out several issues with the meeting, including the limitation on the number of teachers who can participate

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The president of the Buffalo Teachers Federation is calling the Buffalo School District's "district-wide all teacher meeting," which is scheduled to happen Tuesday, a sham and an insult to teachers.

Philip Rumore, president of the Buffalo Teachers Federation, pointed out several issues with the meeting, including the limitation on the number of teachers who can participate in the meeting.

The meeting sign-on information and guidelines state that the number of participants is limited to 100 teachers. Those interested in joining the meeting are required to register between 2:30 p.m. and 2:50 p.m. Participants will be granted access to the Zoom meeting until 2:50 p.m. or until capacity is reached, whichever happens first.

Rumore also lists the time/date of when the notice was sent to teachers —Monday afternoon — and vague wording of the email quoting "follow-up details."

Rumore released the following statement Monday night:

“The Buffalo ‘District-wide all teacher’ meeting is not an unexpected sham and an insult to teachers, as was their parent meeting.

"It is obvious that the District, with all its trained technological experts, picked a platform that is so limited on access, has no interest in hearing and addressing (taking action on) teacher and parent concerns.