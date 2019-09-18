BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Teachers Federation held a protest on Wednesday to demand negotiations for a new contract.

The teachers say the school board has had months negotiate a new contract and that not doing so impacts the teachers and their students.

The teachers 2 On Your Side spoke with said Wednesday afternoon protest is the culmination of months of frustration and lack of communication from the school board.

When 2 On Your Side spoke with the president of the Buffalo Teachers Federation, he said he initially spoke with members of the school board back in April but the school board never agreed to a day to sit and continue contract negotiations.

He also said that he recognized the school board wanted to address their own needs wit the salary increases and he wants them to show the same considerations for the educators in the district.

"They want to have salaries and benefits commensurate with other districts, well so do we," Phil Rumore of Buffalo Teachers Federation said. "But we also want smaller class sizes, we want more school counselors. We more school attendance teachers, we want more English language learner teachers. Those things could be in place right now. They're not."

There's currently a school board meeting taking place, and Rumore who you just heard from says he plans to address all of his concerns with the school board.

And when I asked how long the federation intended to hold these protests, they told 2 On Your Side, until the school board agrees to a date for future negotiations.

