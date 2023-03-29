Buffalo State seminar focuses on school safety

A daylong seminar at Rockwell Hall on the Buffalo State University campus looked at best practices when it comes to school safety.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Local law enforcement and educators attended an event to look at the best practices needed for dealing with school emergencies.

One topic addressed was the importance of lockdown drills and making sure students know what to do.

Amanda Nickerson of the Alberti Center for Bullying Abuse Prevention at the University at Buffalo was one of the speakers.

As a psychologist, she said, "In order for people to engage in protective behavior, they have to feel some sense of vulnerability, some sense of, this could happen. So again, a risk benefit in terms of what this is doing for people."

Kim Beaty of the Erie County Law Enforcement Foundation added: "We all must do our part to intercept those terrorist acts and do what we can to defend our schools."

Carly Posey, a mother of two students who survived the Sandy Hook school shooting, was in Buffalo for the event.

The issue of school safety is very personal for her.