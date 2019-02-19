BUFFALO, N.Y. — Leaders at Buffalo State College are looking to expand the campus.

The idea was first brought up in Mayor Byron Brown's State of the City address last week.

On Tuesday, the school will make its formal request to the common council.

The school's request will not only be one to help the college grow, but could help revitalize Buffalo's West Side.

Buffalo State will ask the Common Council to buy a city impound lot on Dart Street and transform the scrapyard into a schoolyard.

This would give the college another 8.8 acres of space. The college's president, Katherine Conway-Turner, says this will bring new class opportunities to students.