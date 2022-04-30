Buffalo State students in fashion program showcase their talents

The event, called Runway, gives students in the fashion program a chance to showcase talents of those in fine arts, photography and even modeling.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of the biggest events on the Buffalo State College campus happened Saturday.

The event, called Runway, gives students in the fashion program a chance to showcase talents of those in fine arts, photography and even modeling. Some of what was on display Saturday was the culmination of students work that started in the fall.

"The fashion show, it's not just about the show itself, it's more about the construction, the whole concept, because this year's theme is Push for Progress," Buffalo State instructor Ali Eagen said.

"The theme is really important to us, as well as the whole university, trying to be inclusive and diverse as much as we can. It's important that the students have concepts that are rooted in reality, that they are actually in tune with what's happening in the industry that they are about to go into."