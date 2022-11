SUNY Buffalo State College announced on Twitter that classes would be canceled for weather.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday afternoon, SUNY Buffalo State College announced that evening classes on Thursday and classes on Friday will be cancelled for weather.

Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the college put a message on its website saying that all classes including hybrid and online will be cancelled.

Additionally, all activities and event on campus Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 20 are canceled.

For more area closing, check 2 On Your Side's Closing Central.