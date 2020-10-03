BUFFALO, N.Y. —

Buffalo Public Schools hosted it’s 5th Annual Urban Forum Tuesday. The theme for the forum was “Clear Vision on a Mission for Equity” and featured special tributes to abolitionist and activist Harriet Tubman.

The forum took place at East Community High School on Northhampton Street in Buffalo. It began with a presentation by Dr. Gholdy Muhammad who spoke on how to achieve equity in education.

“Each year we come together as a district community, and we bring together our parents, we bring together students, teachers, administrators, building leaders,” Dr. Fatima Morrell told 2 On Your Side’s Karys Belger.

Dr. Morrell is the Associate Superintendent for Culturally and Linguistically Responsive Initiatives for Buffalo Public Schools. She says the forum is an opportunity for teachers to learn how to better serve students of color in the district.

During the forum, teachers engaged in workshops based on upcoming curriculums. They also heard presentations from students who are participating in special pilot programs within the school.

“What are best practices for educating children of color? For increasing equity in education for our students. For dismantling disproportionate outcomes that are racialized outcomes for children of color," Morrell told 2 On Your Side.

