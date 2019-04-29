BUFFALO, N.Y. — Before most people woke up Sunday morning, 70 students from East, Middle Early College, and McKinley High schools boarded a bus, and then a plane, for a four-day learning experience.
The students and their chaperones traveled to Alabama on Sunday to learn more about the civil rights movement, at the epicenter of where much of it happened.
Historic sites, institutions and landmarks on the tour include:
- The 16th Street Baptist Church, where a bomb killed four girls and the Rev. Martin Luther King spoke
- The Civil Rights Museum
- The Rosa Parks Museum
- The National Memorial for Peace and Justice
- The Legacy Museum and Memorial
- The National Voting Rights Museum
- The Slavery and Civil War Museum
- The historic Brown Chapel AME Church
- Alabama State, a Historically Black College and University
People on the trip are using the hashtag #OurStory2019 to chronicle the tour.
