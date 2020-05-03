BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management is expanding.

On Thursday, they celebrated with a ribbon cutting at their new building in downtown Buffalo.

The school gives students the opportunity to study hospitality, sports managment and hotel management industries in Buffalo.

"Be a part of a it at the entry level and grow to be the people in charge and the CEOs of these companies and these hotels," said Buffalo Schools Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash.

The new school of hospitality is located in the historic C.W. Miller livery stable on Huron near Delaware Avenue in downtown Buffalo.

The Emerson School and Restuarant will still continue to operate on Chippewa.

