BUFFALO, NY-- The Buffalo School District is responding to a Facebook post alleging bullying at School 54.

The post showed a picture of a young girl with abrasions on the side of her face. Along with the picture was this comment: "My grandaughter is being bullied to the point that they did this to her. And the Buffalo Public School system gives us lip service. Sorry but we are not letting this go... Grandpa on the warpath"

We reached out to the person who posted the picture, as well as the Buffalo School District. The person who posted the picture has not returned our phone call.

The district emailed a letter that is being sent home to parents of School 54 from the principal. The letter states the child suffered an "unintentional injury" on the school playground.

According to the letter, the school has been in contact with the family and the family have asked the person to remove the photo from social media.

You can read the entire letter here:

school 54 by WGRZ-TV on Scribd

