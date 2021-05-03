BPS faces busing, spacing challenges in bringing back students

Will Buffalo schools change from eight feet to six feet when it comes to social distancing? The next phase of the reopening plan could be coming later this month.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The next phase of the Buffalo School District's reopening plan under COVID-19 guidelines could be coming later this month.

The Buffalo School District did start with its phase one of reopening back on February 1, even as it fended off a legal challenge from the teacher's union that was denied by the court.

That involved grades pre-K through second, high school seniors, and neediest students, and how did that go?

Buffalo School Board Member Larry Scott says, "So far very few cases of COVID 19 in our schools, no indication of transmission. And I think the transition from full remote to in-person for pre-K to second, high school seniors, and neediest students overall has been successful."

So now comes phase 2, as discussed in the board's work session Wednesday night. As of March 15, we could see classes opening for grades 3 and 4 along with 9 and 11 and some flexibility added, according to Scott.

"If the data indicates that another grade needs to come back sooner, the schools along with their school based management teams could decide to bring back other grade levels," Scott said.

Again, all this is in hybrid sessions for most students with two days of in class instruction and the rest being remote for now.

And when could all students possibly return?

Scott answered, "The superintendent indicated last night that long-term he would like to have all the grades have an opportunity to return in person by the end of April. And I believe that if things continue to trend the way they are with both COVID-19 and vaccinations, as well, that we could reach that by the end of April in a hybrid model."

School building safety when it comes to cleanliness and ventilation, a factor in the teacher's union unsuccessful legal challenge last month, is also an apparent focus.

"There's been conversations occurring with the building engineers to determine places where we might need more custodians. So that is something that seems to be seriously being considered especially as we bring back more students."

Another factor to consider is transportation. We're told that currently only one child can sit on one bench seat in the school bus. If they have to bring more children back into school, they must add more school buses.

Actually that could be another 100 or so buses to the 358 they're running now along with Metro passes for some students. And they have to cover charter, private, and other non-public and Catholic schools as well.

Scott points out, "Our transportation director needs to ensure that we can now add what will be 5,000 more students in a safely distanced manner."

Of course, getting more kids in schools comes down to what's called the facility footprint. That is the size of the buildings and classroom capacities, which vary from 700 square feet to over 900 square feet.

And there's the COVID distancing guidelines. We're told that currently the Buffalo School District is being very cautious as it still follows the recommendations of the Cannon Design and Architectural firm, which advised last summer that students should be eight feet apart in the classroom.

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state really recommends a distance actually of six feet.

There's been talk of some researchers and even the New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker that they could down to three feet, eventually.

Scott says it has been calculated that if Buffalo schools reduced to six feet distancing instead of eight feet that may allow an extra two to four students per classroom.