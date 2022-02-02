Buffalo Public Schools will stick with remote learning on Friday

Citing more snowfall and transportation concerns, BPS officials opted against in-person instruction on back-to-back days to end the week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools will keep with remote learning for a second day, citing more snowfall and transportation concerns.

As was the case on Thursday, there will not be any in-person instruction or any after-school activities. Central Office personnel will work at their regular work locations.

"Due to the winter storm that is projecting accumulating snowfall and freezing temperatures into (Friday) morning affecting road travel conditions for our buses, the Buffalo Public Schools will be closed to in-person instruction," on Friday, BPS said Thursday evening in a statement.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Erie County from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 10 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow with accumulations of 8 to 12 inches or more is expected for the region.