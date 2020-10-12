Buffalo Public Schools to start phased-in reopening on February 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools announced plans to start a phased-in reopening that will begin February 1st.
The decision to be cautious about a switch to in-person learning was made during a school board meeting Wednesday night.
"In light of the significant spike in coronavirus cases in our city and region, with more predicted for post-holiday spread well into January of 2021, the district believes that there are too many mitigating circumstances that would preclude a safe return to in-person learning before February for our students, their families, and our staff," BPS said in a statement Wednesday night.
Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash and other board members will reveal more details about the decision during a Thursday morning news conference.
According to the BPS statement, February 1 represents the beginning of the second semester.