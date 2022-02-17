Buffalo Public Schools switching to remote learning on Friday

The school district cited 'extensive flooding in parts of the city and freezing temperatures overnight that will lead to icy and unsafe travel conditions.'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With water levels rising, evacuation efforts being reported, and an overnight freeze expected, Buffalo Public Schools announced Thursday night that it would switch to remote learning on Friday.

There will not be any in-person instruction anywhere in the city.

"All pupil transportation provided by the school district is canceled. School-based staff are directed to work from home and provide remote instruction to students," BPS said in a statement.

However, central office staff for BPS are expected to work at their usual work locations.

After-school activities are still on, for now. "Students may utilize NFTA transportation to attend those activities," BPS said.

The decision for remote learning was made "due to extensive flooding in parts of the city and freezing temperatures overnight that will lead to icy and unsafe travel conditions."