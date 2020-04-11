Buffalo Public Schools superintendent discusses reopening plan

It doesn’t appear everyone will return at the same time. It will likely be a phased-in approach.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Public Schools superintendent discussed a reopening plan Wednesday evening, while expressing concern with the spike in local COVID-19 cases.

BPS students have been learning remotely since September, and students have not been inside school buildings for class since March.

Dr. Kriner Cash had administrators in every school developed a plan to reopen.

It doesn’t appear everyone will return at the same time; it will likely be a phased-in approach. Phase 1 could result in 100 people returning to school first.

During the meeting, a plan for Highgate Heights School was discussed. The initial plan was to return approximately 60 students, many of whom have special needs, and 57 staff members would also return.

This is a developing story. You can watch the meeting right now on the BPS website.