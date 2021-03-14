BPS students to stay home Monday; no classes after ransomware attack

However, district and school-based staff will report to their sites following the news Friday of the ransomware attack on the BPS computer system.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — All students in Buffalo Public Schools will stay home and not have class on Monday, the school district announced Sunday evening.

However, district and school-based staff will report to their sites following the news Friday of the ransomware attack on the BPS computer system.

"The district will use (Monday) to pressure test system restoration and access as well as communicate any new or required information for students to access virtual learning tools once instruction resumes," BPS said in a the statement.

"Principals will be given instructions from IT regarding specifics on how school staff will assist with these recovery efforts."

The school district posted on Twitter on Saturday morning that it was working with "technology industry experts and law authorities to resolve the ransomware event."

Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash told reporters Friday that if the situation is not resolved over the weekend school may be canceled next week. All remote instruction was cancelled Friday as a result of the ransomware event.

According to Cash, the school district approved a $40,000 emergency contract with Grey Castle for a cyber security investigation. The FBI is also assisting the district.

School officials say no demands have been made at this time. However, they say the FBI believes the ransom may be between $100,000 to $300,000 and could be negotiable.