Buffalo Public Schools resumes to in-person instruction Thursday

With the move back into buildings, BPS officials are reminding both staff and students to bring any devices they've used at home back into the classroom on Thursday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a couple days at home, Buffalo Public Schools will return to in-person instruction.

"During the winter months, especially, it is essential that each of you are prepared and equipped to pivot to virtual learning if the circumstances require it," BPS said in a statement Wednesday night.

Earlier this week, a snowstorm dumped up to 20 inches of snow in some areas across Western New York, leading to mass cancellations for school districts.