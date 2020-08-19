Buffalo Public Schools' Superintendent recommends remote start to school year

Dr. Kriner Cash made the surprise recommendation during Wednesday evening's virtual school board meeting.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools might have a remote start after all.

Superintendent Kriner Cash, during a Wednesday evening Buffalo School Board meeting, announced a recommendation for a remote-only start to the upcoming school year.

"So between the scientific basis for starting schools in a remote-learning-only environment, and out survey responses from all of our major constituents, we are bringing forward a recommendation to start the year in a remote-only environment," Cash said.

On Tuesday, BPS held a virtual meeting, where teachers had the opportunity to ask as many questions and share as many concerns as they could.

This meeting was held on the same day that the Buffalo Teachers Federation released a memo calling for Governor Cuomo and the NYS Department of Health to recognize the "District-Wide, All Teacher Meeting" as not only "in violation of NYS DOH Guidance" but also as, "an insult to the NYS DOH and Governor Cuomo."

This story will be updated once more details are available.