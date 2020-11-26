BPS receives grant from Buffalo Bills aimed at health, wellness

The Fuel Up to Play 60 program encourages students to eat healthy meals and exercise for 60 minutes a day.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools recently received a $10,000 "Hometown Grant" from the Buffalo Bills through Fuel Up to Play 60, an in-school health and wellness program.

BPS said in a statement Thursday that the grant "will enable the district’s Food Service Department to purchase equipment, such as insulated bags, milk coolers and at-home physical activity kits, so students can continue to eat healthy and stay active while learning remotely."

The Fuel Up to Play 60 has taken on added significance since spring, when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Like many others school districts, BPS has been teaching students remotely since this school year began, making it tougher for families and their students to meet daily nutrition needs. BPS says "this equipment will increase student access to healthy food options to fuel their minds for learning."

The Fuel Up to Play 60 program encourages students to eat healthy meals and exercise for 60 minutes a day. It's backed by local dairy farmers and the NFL.