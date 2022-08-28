Buffalo Public Schools getting ready to use real-time bus tracking app

The FirstView app gives accurate and quick information. BPS superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams says parents should expect bus delays when school starts.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown talked about getting young people back to school in September during his Talk of the Town radio show on Sunday.

He discussed bussing with Buffalo Public Schools superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams and how the district will use the FirstView Bus Tracking app. Parents can download it on smart devices to track where a bus is in real time.

"This FirstView app is going to be critical because Michelle and I have been helping to raise a great nephew and niece, so being able to know when the bus is going to arrive in the morning and when it is going to come in the evenings will be very helpful," the mayor said.

The FirstView app gives accurate and quick information. Dr. Williams says parents should expect bus delays when school starts.

The district is still working on a reimbursement program for families who choose to drive their kids to school. Parents who participate would be reimbursed 58.5 cents per mile.