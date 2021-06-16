BPS plans on having all students return for full-time, in-person learning in September

Under this plan, students with an eligible medical exemption will be given the option of remote instruction.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools announced Wednesday that it plans to have all students return to full in-person learning in the fall.

Starting September 8, students from pre-K to 12th grade will resume in-person instruction five days a week. Buffalo Public Schools says it will follow appropriate guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and New York State Department of Health.

In a letter to families, Buffalo Schools Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash said he wanted to inform parents and guardians of these plans now so they can prepare for the upcoming school year.

Under this plan, all children will automatically be enrolled in full-time in person learning. However, students with an eligible medical exemption will be given the option of remote instruction. Cash notes that remote instruction will only be offered following consultation with district staff and medical professionals.

Any parents or guardians who want their student to be enrolled in remote instruction as a medical exemption for the upcoming school year must provide medical documentation. The medical documentation must be signed by a medical professional, on a physician's letterhead and be dated after July 1.

Request must either be emailed to medicalexemptions@buffaloschools.org or submitted by mail to Dr. Sharon Brown, Assistant Superintendent for Student Support Services; 427 City Hall, Buffalo, NY 14202.

After the proper documents are submitted, Cash says you will be notified about whether or not the medical petition has been approved.