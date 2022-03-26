Buffalo Public Schools' interim superintendent seeks public feedback

Dr. Tonja Williams is hosting a listening tour called 'Conversation and Coffee.' The first one is happening Monday at North Park Community School.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools' interim superintendent wants to hear from the community.

Dr. Tonja Williams is hosting a listening tour called "Conversation and Coffee." The first one is happening Monday at North Park Community School from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and seven more will happen through April 14.

The talks follow violent incidents such as fights and threats in schools, which prompted the Buffalo Teacher's Federation to pass a resolution to address what it calls a national crisis.

It's calling on the federal government, including President Joe Biden, to respond to violence, anger, and disruptive behaviors that the group says is harming students.

The BTF is asking for more funding for school counselors, social workers, and enhanced security, among other things. The group says it will work with state and national affiliates to reach those goals.