Substitute teacher hiring event being held for Buffalo Public Schools

Interviews will be held on Thursday, Aug. 25.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools is preparing for the new school year and hiring substitute teachers at an upcoming hiring event.

The school district says being a substitute teacher offers a flexible schedule and is a great opportunity for people who enjoy working with students.

To hire more substitutes for the upcoming school year, BPS will be holding interviews on Thursday, Aug. 25. Interested applicants can apply on the BPS jobs webpage.

Requirements for substitute teachers at BPS are to have a bachelor's degree and a desire to teach.