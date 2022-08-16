Substitute teacher hiring event being held for Buffalo Public Schools

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools is preparing for the new school year and hiring substitute teachers at an upcoming hiring event.
The school district says being a substitute teacher offers a flexible schedule and is a great opportunity for people who enjoy working with students.
To hire more substitutes for the upcoming school year, BPS will be holding interviews on Thursday, Aug. 25. Interested applicants can apply on the BPS jobs webpage.
Requirements for substitute teachers at BPS are to have a bachelor's degree and a desire to teach.
Certified substitutes will get paid more per day, $127 a day instead of $123 a day for non-certified substitutes. Hired applicants will also have the potential to earn two $1,000 bonuses.