Seeking substitute teachers, BPS holds a hiring event

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is a need for substitute teachers in the Buffalo Public School district.

On Saturday, 77 candidates were interviewed at a district hiring event. Ideal candidates would have a bachelor's degree, but the district is looking for people from across the area with a variety of skill sets to work with Buffalo students.

"Our goal right now is to hire 200 more substitute teachers, because we know that not everyone can commit to working five days a week, and so this is an opportunity for people who might want to work one or two days a week who might want to work seasonally in the schools," said Michael Anastasia, the human resources deputy director for BPS.

To be a substitute teacher for Buffalo Public Schools, the district does not require city of Buffalo residency.

"I just finished my bachelor's degree in mathematics so my goal is to become a math teacher in high school," teaching candidate Selim Ahmed said.