BUFFALO, N.Y. — All Buffalo Public Schools elementary schools will be closed on Tuesday, citing the morning wind chill advisory that was issued by the National Weather Service.

Buffalo Public Schools posted the notice on Twitter on Monday night.

High school Regents exams will still take place as scheduled. Students are expected to attend.

Other schools that will have grades K-8 cancelled but high school students reporting include the Buffalo Academy of Science, Charter School for Applied Technology and Tapestry Charter School.