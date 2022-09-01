Buffalo Public Schools teachers calling for new contract

Teachers took to the street ahead of the special board meeting at Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the start of school just days away, Buffalo Public Schools educators are calling for a new contract.

For the past three years, these teachers have been pushing for a new agreement.

They were also there to support Buffalo Teachers Federation president Phil Rumore, who says his union is demanding better pay, benefits and teaching conditions.

Both the district and BTF have agreed to use a fact-finder to come to a resolution next month. The district says it did not select that timeframe and doesn't want the process to drag out into the school year.

"We've been negotiating for three years. And you have to wait until October to submit your documents to the factory. We'll be submitting ours probably by Friday, because we've been negotiating for three years now. And we're ready," Rumore said.

Added Nathaniel Kuzma BPS general counsel: "I concur. It has been a challenge. We shouldn't be up here having these conversations we should be adults, sitting down at a table, having discussions about what it will take to settle the contract."