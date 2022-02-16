BPS delays McKinley High students' return to in-person instruction

In-person instruction for McKinley High students will resume Feb. 28 for seniors, March 1 for juniors, and March 2 for sophomores and freshmen.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools officials had said McKinley High School students would return to in-person instruction this week.

That won't happen. Instead, that date will pushed back nearly two weeks.

During a Board of Education meeting Wednesday at Waterfront Elementary, it was decided that in-person instruction for McKinley High students will resume on Monday, Feb. 28 for seniors, on Tuesday, March 1 for juniors, and Wednesday, March 2 for sophomores and freshmen.

Students switched to learning remotely after a student was stabbed and a security guard was shot outside, on the campus grounds, on Feb. 9.

On Sunday, BPS announced that after-school activities would resume Monday for all students. However, seniors and juniors would not return to the classroom until Thursday, Feb. 17, and sophomores and freshmen on Friday, Feb. 18.

That timeline was changed during Wednesday night's meeting.

You can read more about the BPS reopening plan below: