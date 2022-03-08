Buffalo Schools consider reimbursing parents to take their kids to school

Ongoing bus driver shortage leads to survey about possibly reimbursing eligible families who opt-out of district bus services.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In an effort to deal with an ongoing shortage of school bus drivers, the Buffalo School District is considering reimbursing parents for taking their kids to school.

The district is sending out a one-minute survey asking parents whose children are eligible for bus service if they would be interested in taking them to school themselves and getting paid the equivalent of 58.5 cents per mile.

Despite numerous attempts at bringing more bus drivers on board, the district says the shortage that impacted them during the 2021-22 school year is expected to continue.