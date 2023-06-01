Buffalo Public Schools implementing new software to keep staff, students safe

High-tech weapons scanners were installed Friday at International Preparatory High School to pick up on metal and other suspicious objects being carried in.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We're learning about new security measures the Buffalo Public School District is implementing to keep students and staff safe.

On Friday, they installed high-tech weapons scanners at International Preparatory High School to pick up on metal and other suspicious objects being carried in.

It's the same system recently installed at Niagara Falls High School.

The scanners can tell officials where to look for anything suspicious.

"As a person enters, it will pick up, it senses if they have a weapon no them or a metal object or something that could be a threat," Barbara Lark chief of security for Buffalo Public Schools said.



"If it's just a backpack, then the backpack is searched. If it's the backpack and a person then then the person is wanded."