Buffalo Public School to do remote learning on Friday due to cold weather

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Public Schools announced that schools will be closed on Friday, February 3, 2023 due to the cold temperatures, but students will be doing remote learning.

The district made the announcement Thursday morning.



Staff is still expected to report to assigned locations.

Remote instruction will begin at the regular start time and students are expected to log in for remote learning. Students are being sent home with their devices, as well as non-perishable food for lunch.