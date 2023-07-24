BPS principal on administrative leave

Buffalo Public School District released a statement about the allegation over the weekend.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo Public School principal is on administrative leave, after accusations of physical assault and sexual abuse.

According to the Buffalo News, Gregory Johnson, the principal at elementary school Dr. George E. Blackman school of excellence has been sued by the father of a 9-year-old student.

The Buffalo Public School District tells 2 On Your Side, "The Buffalo Public School District takes these allegations with the utmost seriousness. The District has placed the individual on paid administrative leave pending investigation. As this is ongoing litigation, we cannot comment further."