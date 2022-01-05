Buffalo Public Schools announces snow day for Thursday

Afterschool programming has also been canceled for Thursday, Jan. 6.

With lake effect snow in the forecast, the Buffalo Public School District announced that it will be canceling classes and afterschool programming on Thursday, Jan. 6.

In a letter to staff, students and parents, Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash said students will have a traditional snow day on Thursday. There will be no scheduled activities at school or at home.

In the letter, Cash also notes that in the future the school district may decide to conduct remote learning in the event of inclement weather.

Other school districts in Western New York say they're considering using a snow day as well instead of having students learn remotely.

On Monday evening, the Alden Central School District shared on Twitter that if snow prevented school from opening on Thursday, it would be deemed a snow day, and students would not be expected to learn remotely.

The post reads, "Welcome back Bulldog Nation. Wishing you all the best in 2022! Monitoring potential weather event for Wednesday into Thursday... for your planning purposes, if school is canceled, we will NOT be learning remotely. #unplug #hashtagenjoytheoutdoors."

Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Rabey of the Depew Union Free School district says he made the decision last year to use up the district's allotment of snow days before shifting to remote learning, partly because he wants students to enjoy the day.